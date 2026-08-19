Toxic: Kiara Advani breaks silence after getting criticism over intimate scenes, says ‘Every new character…’

With Toxic, Kiara Advani appears to be embracing a character and world that are far removed from the familiar. The actor recently shared a BTS picture from the film, offering a glimpse into the visually striking world of Nadia. Check here.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/kiara-advani-gives-a-glimpse-into-her-toxic-journey-amid-criticism-every-new-character-teaches-you-8504986/ Copy

Kiara Advani in Toxic (PC- Twitter)

Kiara Advani is taking on a very different role with Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. As the film continues to spark conversations and criticism, especially after the release of the song Tabaahi, Kiara has given fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets. The actor also opened up about what she has learned while playing Nadia.

Kiara shared a BTS picture from Toxic on social media. In the photo, she can be seen lying across a large transparent circus-like structure filled with water and lit in blue. She is dressed in an oversized white shirt and black stockings.

Sharing the picture, Kiara spoke about how every film gives her an opportunity to learn something new. She said that working on Toxic pushed her to step outside her comfort zone and become more comfortable with the unfamiliar. “Films have a beautiful way of making us step into worlds we’ve never known, sometimes quite literally,” Kiara wrote.

She added that every new character, set and challenge teaches her something she did not know she was capable of. According to the actor, the experience taught her to remain curious, keep learning and enjoy the process. “For me, growth has always been about saying yes to the things that scare you a little… and loving the journey that follows,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)



Kiara’s latest post comes at a time when Toxic has been receiving mixed reactions. The film came under discussion again after Tabaahi, featuring Kiara and Yash, was released. Some viewers criticised the song and the way Kiara’s character Nadia has been presented.

Yash defends Kiara amid criticism

Yash has previously defended Kiara and her character when questions were raised about the intimate scenes in the film. During an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, host Rajat Sharma made a comment about Kiara’s clothes in the film. Yash disagreed with the observation and pointed out that viewers should look at the actors as their characters.

He explained that the film is about two characters, Raya and Nadia, who are deeply in love and do not care about what the world thinks. According to Yash, the intimate scenes were required to show that aspect of their relationship.

Yash also spoke about the challenges of shooting such scenes, saying that actors themselves can feel nervous while thinking about their appearance, hair and body. He stressed that it is ultimately part of an actor’s job.

Yash praises Kiara’s dedication

At the Toxic trailer launch in Bengaluru, Yash also praised Kiara for the commitment she showed towards the film. Calling her a professional actor, Yash said he was initially worried because the role was demanding. However, he was impressed by the way Kiara committed herself to the character and the film. He also recalled that both he and director Geetu Mohandas were concerned about taking care of her during the shoot and described themselves as her “bouncers” and “bodyguards”.

Addressing the criticism that actors can face for their choices, Yash encouraged Kiara to stay true to herself. “Don’t care. Whatever you believe in, you should do. People will celebrate, people will appreciate,” he said.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi, is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 26, 2026.