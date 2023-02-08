Home

Kiara Advani Giving a Heartfelt Tribute to Sidharth Malhotra’s Late Dog Oscar in Her Kaliras is a Wholesome Moment – See Pics

Kiara Advani's customised kaleeras had a thoughtful and heartfelt dedication to Sidharth Malhotra's late dog, Oscar who passed away last year.

Tinsel Town’s hottest newlyweds, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, dropped pictures of their fairytale wedding last night and set the Internet on fire with their custom Manish Malhotra wedding outfits. The couple looked dreamy as ever in the pure pastel collection, making fans and fashion enthusiasts go crazy. As the pictures of the most awaited wedding went viral, one eye-catchy thing was oval shaped diamond ring of the bride and her kaleere dedicated to late pet dog, Oscar.

Kiara Advani’s special bespoke Kalira’s were designed by Mrinalini Chandra who decorated these with custom motifs from their love story, wove all kinds of magic with the sun, stars, and moon creating a fairy tale with couple’s initials, KS. It also had a heartfelt and thoughtful tribute to Sidharth Malhotra’s late beloved pet, Oscar who passed away last year. Sidharth was known for regularly posting photos with his Oscar, shared the news of his demise on social media and even Kiara had penned a post for the dog. Apart from a pure dedication to Oscar, the kaleere also featured “a favourite travel destination, a little love and mischief. This kalira was all heart!”

Mrinalini Chandra also called Kiara, an incredible muse and expressed that she looked like a dream as a bride. ” We loved making your choodas & kaliras & are absolutely over the moon to see you in our work of art for your big day! Lots of love from all of us”.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding festivities began on February 6 with mehendi and sangeet ceremony, followed by a haldi and a wedding on Tuesday. Also, the pheras took place at a spot called Bawdi, which is in the middle of the luxurious property and has an aerial view. They then exchange varmalas in the courtyard. Several A-listers of Bollywood attended the grand wedding of the celebrity couple including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, and Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani along with her husband Anand Piramal, among others.

