Mumbai: Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra who are rumoured to be dating, had gone to Maldives in the New Year. Kiara, on Tuesday, had shared a throwback video from one of her Maldives vacations on Instagram where she flaunted her bikini pictures and videos. The Shershaah actor looked gorgeous and shined in a sultry white bikini. In of the videos, Kiara was seen running at the beach amidst the beautiful sunset.Also Read - 61 Percent Indian Travellers Prefer to Go Local And Explore Domestic Destinations: Survey

Kiara Advani even took a dip in the sea, posed on a yacht, spotted dolphins in the sea. The Instagram video has gone viral and trending on number one on the internet. The diva received more than sixty lakh likes within an hour, including one from Sidharth Malhotra. Fans have asked the actor to thank her rumored boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra for clicking these amazing pics. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra’s 37th Birthday: From Rumoured Girlfriend Kiara Advani To Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor And Others Shower Good Wishes To The Actor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Also Read - Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Finally Stop Hiding Their Relationship, Pose Together at Airport - See Pics

On January 16, Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his birthday and received a warm wish from lady love Kiara Advani. She shared a romantic picture of them together from the film Shershaah and wrote, “Happy happy birthday dearest one” along with a heart icon. Sidharth replied to her, “Thanks Ki” with a heart icon.

Sidharth -Kiara have been dating since a long time now but didn’t confirm officially. In several interviews and press shows the couple gives hints. They are spotted together at dinners and dates and recently, they were papped outside the Student of The Year actor’s Mumbai home. The actor talked about Kiara’s honesty, simplicity, and confidence at work.