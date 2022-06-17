Kiara Advani is one actor who can pull off any damn look with her style and elegance. From traditional attires to silhouette gowns, the diva has always made her fans astonished yet admirable with her stunning looks. Recently at an award show, Kiara was seen looking all glamours in shimmery purple halter neck Gown with plunging neckline. Several heads got turned when the actor made her appearance at the event.Also Read - Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan Hug Each And Bury Their Differences After Breakup Rumours- Watch Viral Video

Kiara Advani shines and sparkles in peri halter neck gown. The ensemble features shimmery sequined, plunging sweetheart neckline, tit-fitted bodice, and bodycon silhouette that accentuated Kiara's statuesque frame. For glam picks, the diva went with subtle smokey eyeshadow, sharp contour, perfect brows, dazzling highlighter, neutral lip tint and glowing skin. She styled her hair in messy low pony tail, that matched with her outfit perfectly. To keep her look simple yet elegant, Kiara went with no accessories but still managed to pull off the look.

A look at Kiara Advani’s stunning ensemble:

As soon as the Kiara’s outfit pictures went viral on social media, fires and emojis started flooding. ‘Woah, stunning’ one fan wrote. Fans were not at all surprised with diva looking absolutely magnificent. ‘Beautiful, as always’, another fan wrote

While Kiara’s rumored boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra was also seen looking all handsome in Dark brown 2 piece suit. The duo added to the night’s glitz and glamour by looking flawless.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Basking in the success of her last film Bhool Bhualiyaa 2, Kiara Advani is all set to be seen with Good Newwz director Raj Mehta’s next JugJugg Jeeyo. Co-starring Varun in the lead, the film also stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Kohli and Maniesh Paul in pivotal roles. The film is all set hit the theaters on 24 June 2022.

What do you think of Kiara Advani’s outfit? Tell us in the comments below