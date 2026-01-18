Kiara Advani joins the 2016 throwback trend, reacts to old clip with Sidharth Malhotra before their love story began – Watch

Instagram has been stuck in a time loop lately, with celebrities and fans revisiting 2016 through old photos, videos and forgotten memories. From awkward selfies to early red-carpet moments, Bollywood’s 2016 era has taken over social media feeds. Joining the trend now is Kiara Advani, who reacted to a resurfaced video of herself meeting Sidharth Malhotra at an event, long before they became one of Bollywood’s most-loved couples.

What’s in the viral 2016 clip?

The video, originally shared by a fan page, shows a young Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra briefly crossing paths at a city event. Kiara is seen entering the venue while Sidharth is stepping out. The two share a warm hug and exchange a few words, with Sidharth seemingly pointing towards something inside the venue before they go their separate ways.

At the time, the moment looked ordinary, two actors greeting each other professionally. What makes it special now is the context. The clip dates back to 2016, a full five years before they collaborated on Shershaah and years before their love story began.

The fan page caption cheekily read, “Since everyone is in their 2016 flashback era, here’s Sid Kiara in 2016 blissfully unaware that after 10 years they will have a baby together.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MD FAISAL (@cinematic.syndicate)

How did Kiara react?

Kiara Advani reposted the video on her Instagram Stories and added a simple yet heartfelt response. She wrote, “Aww and just like that, 2016 feels special now.” Her reaction instantly melted hearts, with fans calling the moment “destiny,” “full circle,” and “straight out of a movie.”

The clip quickly gained traction, with many pointing out how life quietly brings people together again when the time is right.

When did their love story begin?

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s real-life romance began years later, while they were shooting for the 2021 war drama Shershaah. Their on-screen chemistry as Dimple Cheema and Captain Vikram Batra was widely praised, and soon, rumours of an off-screen relationship followed.

After keeping their relationship mostly private, the couple tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in a grand yet intimate wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Their wedding pictures broke the internet, with fans celebrating their fairy-tale love story.

Life after marriage and parenthood

In July 2025, Sidharth and Kiara welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Saraayah Malhotra, at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. The couple chose to keep their early days as parents away from the public eye. Months later, they shared their daughter’s name in a joint Instagram post, calling her “our princess” and “our divine blessing.”

Since then, Kiara has occasionally shared glimpses of family life, showing her graceful transition into motherhood.

Why this throwback feels extra special

In the middle of Instagram’s 2016 nostalgia wave, this clip stands out, not for glamour, but for timing. A simple hello from the past now feels like the opening scene of a love story that no one saw coming. And that’s exactly why fans can’t stop watching it.