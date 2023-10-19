Home

Kiara Advani recently defended her choice of portraying Preeti in the Shahid Kapoor starrer love story.

Kiara Advani Justifies Her Character Preeti From Kabir Singh: Kiara Advani is awaiting the relase of her actioner Game Changer with Telugu superstar Ram Charan. The actress has been hailed for her performances in Kabir Singh, Shershaah and Satyaprem Ki Katha. However, Kabir Singh still creates a lot of debate over the portrayal of Kiara’s character Preeti. The controversy started when netizens pointed out Shahid’s character Kabir slapping Preeti played by Kiara. It led to a lot of criticism over depiction of women and gender dynamics in Indian cinema. Despite the film becoming a commercial hit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga was slammed for his directorial debut.

KIARA ADVANI’S KABIR SINGH RECEIVED MIXED REACTIONS FROM MOVIE BUFFS:

KIARA ADVANI DEFENDS PREETI’S CHARACTER FROM KABIR SINGH

In a recent interaction with Femina, Kiara spoke on how people judged her character Preeti in Kabir Singh. She said, “I have never played a character I didn’t like. If I don’t like my character, I better not be doing the movie. We need to accept that there are all sorts of people. We can’t cancel everyone”. The actress further added, “If Kabir Singh didn’t start a conversation, that would be problematic. But it did, and that’s a great thing. What we can do is grow from it. That is what matters”. The actress had previously addressed the issue of ‘toxic masculinity’ in Kabir Singh in an interview with Bollywood Hungama in 2022 as well. She opined, “There was a lot of love coming in after the release. But there was this one side that was questioning a lot of important things about the film as well. My opinion has always been very clear and for me deep down it’s a love story and the thing about love is that it’s the only thing that will allow you to forgive certain behaviours’ in life. Relationships are very complex and it’s very easy for a third person to say ‘get out of that relationship’. But for two people in that relationship, it is another complication altogether”.

SHAHID KAPOOR DEFENDED KABIR SINGH’S CHARACTER

Shahid had also spoken to Mid-Day about the same and told, “When Kabir Singh released, so many people refused to accept that the film is being liked by the audience. If people are liking the film, who are you to say, ‘How dare you make a film like this?'” The Farzi actor also pointed out, “My point is, in love, have we all not messed up? Are we all perfect human beings? Everybody deserves a second chance, however rubbish they might be. I have seen physical abuse as a child, I understand what you are talking about. But it was just about a dysfunctional love story between a very simple girl and a very talented, brilliant, aggressive guy”.

