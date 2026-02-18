  • Home
Kiara Advani pays heartfelt tribute to father-in-law Sunil Malhotra after his demise: ‘You showed up…’

Kiara Advani shares emotional black-and-white photos and a moving note remembering her father-in-law’s warmth, wisdom and unconditional love.

Published date india.com Published: February 18, 2026 11:10 AM IST
email india.com By Shiwani email india.com
Bollywood actor Kiara Advani shared an emotional tribute on social media following the passing of her father-in-law, Sunil Malhotra, the father of actor Sidharth Malhotra. The heartfelt post, shared on Instagram, featured two black-and-white photographs that quietly captured moments of love and togetherness within the Malhotra family.

The first image is a warm family portrait featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and his parents, Sunil Malhotra and Rimma Malhotra. The second photograph is a solo picture of Sunil Malhotra, presented in monochrome, lending the tribute a timeless and deeply personal tone.

Kiara Advani’s emotional note for her father-in-law

Along with the photographs, Kiara penned a moving caption that reflected the deep bond she shared with him. She wrote, “From the very beginning, you welcomed me with open arms, steady wisdom, and a kind of unconditional love that grounded us all. Your warmth was constant. Your generosity is effortless. Your love for your family was at the center of everything you did. You showed up, every single time. You listened with intention. You remembered the little things. You gave so freely, never expecting anything in return.”

She further added, “Your stories, your laughter, your quiet strength, and your gentle heart will stay with me forever. You leave behind a legacy of gentleness, integrity, and deep, unwavering love. It lives on in your children, grandchildren and in all of us who were blessed to know you. Rest peacefully. You will forever be missed, forever loved, and forever remembered. “

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The message struck a chord with fans and members of the film fraternity, who flooded the comments section with condolences and prayers for the Malhotra family.

This is a developing story…

