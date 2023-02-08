Home

‘Shaadi Mubarak Ho!’ Newlyweds Kiara Advani – Sidharth Malhotra Blush After Paps Greet at Jaisalmer Airport, Don’t Miss Sindoor-Mangalsutra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are now husband and wife to each other. They got married on February 7, Tuesday at Suryagarh Hotel, Jaisalmer. Amidst heavy security at the wedding venue, barely could anyone catch a glimpse from the wedding functions. But the wait was over finally when Kiara and Sidharth themselves shared their first official wedding photographs. These pics broke the internet as soon as they surfaced online and garnered more than a million likes in a few seconds. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as man and wife were spotted for the first time in front of the paps at the Jaisalmer airport. The newlyweds waved at the paps, blushed, held each other’s hands and thanked everyone.

A video has gone viral from the Jaisalmer airport where paps are seen greeting Kiara and Sid. They screamed, “Shaadi Mubarak Ho”.

Sidharth and Kiara dressed casually as they smiled and waved at photographers at the airport. Kiara wore a beautiful red sindoor, pink chooda and mangalsutra with her western attire. She even did a namaste with her henna hands.

Watch Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

We wish Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra a happy married life. Big Congratulations!

