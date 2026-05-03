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Kiara Advani requests Yashs Toxic makers to trim intimate scenes amid backlash reports

Kiara Advani requests Yash’s Toxic makers to trim intimate scenes amid backlash reports

Fresh buzz around Kiara Advani and Yash’s upcoming film Toxic suggests that certain creative changes may be under consideration, keeping the project in the spotlight as discussions continue within the team and among fans.

Kiara Advani, Yash poster from Toxic (PC: IMDb)

Kiara Advani is once again in the news as reports suggest she has raised concerns over certain scenes in her upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The project, led by KGF sensation Yash, has already drawn attention for its intense visuals and bold storytelling style. Now, fresh claims indicate that Kiara Advani has reportedly asked the makers to reconsider portions of her intimate sequences after reviewing the final cut. The discussion comes at a time when the film is already under public scrutiny due to its teaser and growing online debate around its content.

Why is Kiara Advani reportedly concerned about scenes in Toxic?

According to reports by Telugu website Gulte, Kiara Advani watched the final edit of certain sequences and felt uncomfortable with how they appeared on screen. She had earlier filmed a romantic scene with Yash after being assured that the presentation would stay within her comfort level. However, after seeing the final version, she is said to have requested changes. The report suggests she has asked either for a shorter version of the sequence or a toned-down cut in the final release.

What triggered backlash around Toxic?

The controversy began after Yash’s birthday teaser of Toxic showed the Kannada superstar in a gangster avatar named Raya involved in a bold sequence inside a car placed near a cemetery. This particular scene sparked online criticism and became a talking point across social media. The reaction added more attention to the film and increased scrutiny around its overall tone and presentation.

Also read: Yash starrer Toxic leaked synopsis shocks fans, Yash’s character Raya trapped in forced marriage with…

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Is there any official confirmation on these claims?

At this stage there is no official confirmation from Kiara Advani or the Toxic team. The reports remain unverified and are based on industry buzz. Director Geethu Mohandas has also not issued any statement yet. Fans are still waiting for clarity as discussions around the film continue.

Also read: Tara Sutaria to attend Cannes Film Festival 2026, marking her debut before Yash, Kiara Advani’s Toxic release

What is the current status of Toxic release?

The film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has already been postponed. Yash confirmed that the movie will not release on June 4 and a new date will be announced later. Earlier the release was also adjusted to avoid a box office clash with Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s espionage thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The film features a large ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Yash, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair and Karanveer Malhotra in key roles. The project is expected to arrive in theatres after receiving positive global responses at CinemaCon.

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