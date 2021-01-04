Bollywood’s gorgeous diva Kiara Advani is currently in the Maldives for New Year 2021. She soared the temperature higher on Sunday by sharing a stunning picture of her from the picturesque location of a tropical island. It is been said that Kiara and her rumoured boyfriend are together in the Maldives as the Baar Baar Dekho actor also gavce a glimpse of his Maldives trip. Also Read - Kiara Advani in Red Bikini Sets Internet Ablaze, Shares First Picture of Year Straight From Maldives

Kiara treated her fans to a hot and sexy bikini picture of her in which she set the mercury level higher. In the picture which she shared on her Instagram story, Kiara can be seen soaking in the sunshine while wearing a yellow bikini and resting on a net bed. Enjoying the pristine beaches of the beautiful location, the star has been treating her fans with mesmerizing pictures of her.

Take a look at her recent bikini picture:



Earlier, the Laxmii actor shared an alluring picture of her in a sleek-cut red beach dress while posing with tropical trees in the Maldives. She wore a matching wrap-around and a bandana on the head. She captioned the post with a leaf emoji.

While Ananya Pandey, Ishaan Khattar are also in the Maldives and shared a couple of pictures relaxing on a lounger from the island. Ever since lockdown 5.0 has opened, a slew of Bollywood celebrities have packed their bags and flew to the Maldives.

On the work front, Kiara Advani recently wrapped up the shoot for Raj Mehta’s directorial Jug Jug Jeeyo, which she had been shooting in Chandigarh.