Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has set the internet on fire with her recent Instagram video. The video shows her throwback Maldives moments where the actor is seen in a sexy pink bikini at the beachside. Kiara is missing the sunshine, tan, and travel so, therefore, she dropped a super hot video that you can’t miss. The Good Newwz actor visited the Maldives in January with rumored boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. She has shared a series of pics and videos in her reel that show her posing in front of tropical trees. Also Read - Yami Gautam’s Sister Surilie Gautam Wears Same Sabyasachi Lehenga as Alia Bhatt But in Different Colour, Check Price

Kiara Advani’s recent video has garnered over 732,490 likes in a few hours and received comments from friends Alia Bhatt, Navya Nanda, Manish Malhotra. The gorgeous diva wore a sexy tube bikini with a matching brief and completed the look with big golden pearl loops. Kiara Advani left her hair loose and opted for the no-makeup look. Her sunkissed photos during the golden hour made her look even more beautiful. She added the song Can We Kiss Forever? by Kina to the background of her video and also wore sunglasses towards the end of the video. She captioned her post by writing, “Missing the sunshine & tan @anantarakihavah.” The actor stayed in Anantara Kihavah Villas, Maldives. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Shares Her Then-And-Now Pictures From Beach, Mumma Soni Razdan Says 'Awww baby'

Have a look at the video shared by Kiara Advani:

Also, check out some smoking hot stills from the video here. Excited fans showered her comment section with beautiful and hot messages:

On the work front, Kiara will be seen in the horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that is directed by Anees Bazmee and also stars Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the lead roles.