Soon-to-Marry Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Celebrate New Year 2023 in Dubai, See Sizzling Pics

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcomed 2023 with a bash in Dubai. Kiara in a sexy green dress oozes hotness.

Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who are reportedly getting married in February 2023, celebrated their new year along with producer Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra in Dubai. Taking to Instagram, Manish shared a series of pictures which he captioned, “Wishing you all a wonderful New Year.” In the pic, rumoured couple Sidharth and Kiara could be seen striking a pose along with Manish and Karan in front of a huge Christmas tree. Sidharth looked handsome in all-black attire, whereas Kiara opted for a beautiful green one-piece dress.

Soon after Manish shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. “#Sidkiara are best couple of bollywood industry,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “Most loved couple sidkiara most good looking n made fr each other.” “#sidkiara are looking so cute and adorable,” a fan wrote.

Manish Malhotra also shared a selfie on his stories in which Sidharth and Kiara could be seen posing with the celebrity designer and actor Rani Mukerji. The Shershaah couple celebrated their new year in Dubai and soon after the pictures were dropped on Instagram it went viral.

Apparently, Kiara and Sidharth have been in a relationship for a very long time, and the duo is frequently spotted by the paps during their outings. Their wedding will reportedly take place in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. E-Times was quoted saying, “Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary, mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will take place on the 6th. The wedding is slated to take place at Palace Hotel. It is going to be a lavish event with high security”.