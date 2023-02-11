Home

Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were recently papped at Delhi Airport before they headed for Mumbai. - Watch

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Papped at Delhi Airport: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding was no less than a fairytale affair. The grand ceremony that took place at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace had a royal ambience for Sidharth and Kiara’s family and friends. The couple tied the knot at the close-knit ceremony as they entered a new phase of companionship. Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira also attended the wedding. Juhi Chawla, who is close friends with Kiara’s family was also one of the guests. Recently the Shershaah duo had released a video clip from their marriage as they sealed their love with a kiss. The romantic moments of Sidharth and Kiara captured on camera were hailed by fans and are breaking the internet. Now, in a new video Sidharth and Kiara were seen at Delhi airport as they are headed to Mumbai.

CHECK OUT KIARA ADVANI-SIDHARTH MALHOTRA PAPPED AT DELHI AIRPORT:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

SIDHARTH MALHOTRA-KIARA ADVANI HEADED FOR MUMBAI

Sidharth donned a white coloured sweatshirt with red and black stripes in the middle. He teamed it with black denim, and matching shades. While Kiara wore a yellow coloured kurta and palazzo set. The newly married bride’s kurta had white chickenkari work on it and she paired it with matching dupatta. Captain Vikram Batra’s brother Vishal Batra will also be attending the power couple’s Mumbai reception, as reported by Pinkvilla. The grand celebration will be held in St Regis Hotel on February 12.

Sidharth was recently seen in Mission Majnu, while Kiara is starring in Ram Charan’s upcoming PAN (popular-across-nation) actioner RC15.

