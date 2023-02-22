Home

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra go Golden in Love, Share Romantic Pics From Sangeet in Extravagant Outfits

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in a lavish Jaisalmer wedding this February and now, the two shared the pictures from their Sangeet ceremony.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Sangeet Pics: Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in a stunning ceremony at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace on February 7 this year. The couple has been sharing multiple pictures and videos from their grand wedding ever since. On Tuesday night, the two gave a glimpse of their regal looks from the Sangeet ceremony.

Both Sidharth and Kiara made a collaborative post on Instagram and shared their romantic photoshoot in gorgeous outfits designed by Manish Malhotra. The photos which are now going viral on social media speak volumes of their love and beautiful chemistry.

In one photo, Sid and Kiara are seen dancing their hearts out together while in another, they are seen posing as the groom holds his bride from the waist. They captioned their post as ‘something about that night.. something really special 💃🏻🕺🤩 (sic)’ which is a popular line from a song featuring Sidharth from his debut movie Student of The Year.

CHECK OUT SID-KIARA’S PICTURES FROM SANGEET:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

ALL OF KIARA ADVANI’S WEDDING LOOKS BY MANISH MALHOTRA

The newlyweds picked the clothes designed by Manish Malhotra for all their wedding functions. For the wedding, it was a romantic pink and magenta coloured pastel lehenga while for her reception, Kiara chose a rather plain satin black-and-white look with lots of emeralds. As part of her Haldi look, the actor donned a white and yellow chikankari lehenga by the designer and for her post-wedding appearance at the airport, it was an all-red silk suit with minimal embroidery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

This golden look from Sangeet though definitely stood out among all her other wedding avatars. What do you think?

