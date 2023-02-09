Home

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s Griha Pravesh Video: Newlyweds Dance to Dhol Beats at Their Delhi Home – Watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were welcomed at their Delhi home in the full Punjabi style. Check out their viral video as the two dance to the dhol beats in the capital.

Sidharth Malhotr-Kiara Advani viral video: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani made their first appearance after the wedding on Wednesday. The couple first greeted the paparazzi at the Jaisalmer airport where they tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony. And later, the two officially thanked the media and posed for beautiful photos in red outfits at the Delhi airport.

The newlyweds headed to Sidharth’s family home in the capital after their welcome at the airport. A video from their grand welcome in the city is now going viral on social media in which the two are seen dancing to the Dhol beats at Sid’s Delhi home. Dressed in a red suit, Kiara joins Sid who is also dressed in a chikankari red kurta-pyjama with a shawl. The couple then put their hands up in the hair and do some casual Punjabi dancing on the dhol.

Their other family members join the couple in the celebrations as they step inside their house amid love and blessings. Check out the viral video of Sid-Kiara’s welcome here:

Sidharth and Kiara are expected to host a grand wedding reception in Delhi this weekend after which they will leave for Mumbai to celebrate with their industry friends there. The couple on Tuesday dropped beautiful pictures from their wedding took place at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. Both the bride and the groom chose to wear exquisitely designed outfits by Manish Malhotra.

The celebrations are not ending anytime sooner for the couple and their friends and family members. Watch this space for all the latest updates on their wedding parties!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.