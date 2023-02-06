Home

Entertainment

Kiara Advani – Sidharth Malhotra Wedding Live Updates: Juhi Chawla Arrives at Jaisalmer Airport

live

Kiara Advani – Sidharth Malhotra Wedding Live Updates: Juhi Chawla Arrives at Jaisalmer Airport

Kiara Advani -Sidharth Malhotra Wedding Live Updates: The pheras will take place on Tuesday in a beautiful floral mandap setup.

Sidharth Malhotra - Kiara Advani Wedding Live Updates: Date Changes to February 7; Mehendi, Haldi Today

Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani Wedding Live Updates: Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra are all set to tie the knot in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. It has been reported by several portals that their wedding pheras will take place on Tuesday, February 7. The wedding festivities have started with haldi and mehendi ceremonies at the Suryagarh Palace. The Mehendi Sangeet night was on Sunday and February 6 will for Haldi. The entire giant venue amidst the desert dunes is decked with fresh flowers. Sidharth and Kiara will also host a wedding reception for the media in Mumbai on February 12, 2023. Juhi Chawla recently arrived at Jaisalmer airport and expressed her happiness ahead of the wedding.

On Sunday night, Kiara Advani’s childhood friend and schoolmate, Isha Ambani also arrived in a private plane. Guards are stationed with weapons all around Suryagarh and using mobile phone is just not allowed inside the premises. Sidharth and Kiara have entrusted the responsibility of managing the security to three agencies. One is run by Shahrukh Khan’s former bodyguard Yaseen Khan. More than 100 guards of this agency have been deployed in the hotel. They will be responsible for the security of about 150 guests attending the wedding.

Siddharth and Kiara are staying at the Thar Haveli built within the Suryagarh complex. The haveli consists of two mansions. Each mansion has three rooms, a private swimming pool, and a dining room. Kiara will stay in one and Siddharth in the other.

Check LIVE Updates From Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani’s Wedding

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.