Kiara Advani – Sidharth Malhotra Wedding Live Updates: Juhi Chawla Arrives at Jaisalmer Airport

Updated: February 6, 2023 9:08 PM IST

By Kritika Vaid

Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani Wedding Live Updates: Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra are all set to tie the knot in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. It has been reported by several portals that their wedding pheras will take place on Tuesday, February 7. The wedding festivities have started with haldi and mehendi ceremonies at the Suryagarh Palace. The Mehendi Sangeet night was on Sunday and February 6 will for Haldi. The entire giant venue amidst the desert dunes is decked with fresh flowers. Sidharth and Kiara will also host a wedding reception for the media in Mumbai on February 12, 2023. Juhi Chawla recently arrived at Jaisalmer airport and expressed her happiness ahead of the wedding.

On Sunday night, Kiara Advani’s childhood friend and schoolmate, Isha Ambani also arrived in a private plane. Guards are stationed with weapons all around Suryagarh and using mobile phone is just not allowed inside the premises. Sidharth and Kiara have entrusted the responsibility of managing the security to three agencies. One is run by Shahrukh Khan’s former bodyguard Yaseen Khan. More than 100 guards of this agency have been deployed in the hotel. They will be responsible for the security of about 150 guests attending the wedding.

Siddharth and Kiara are staying at the Thar Haveli built within the Suryagarh complex. The haveli consists of two mansions. Each mansion has three rooms, a private swimming pool, and a dining room. Kiara will stay in one and Siddharth in the other.

  • 8:40 PM IST

    Kiara Advani – Sidharth Malhotra’s Wedding: Wedding Choreographer Kamna Arora Posts Selfie From Venue
    Wedding choreographers Utsav Malhotra and Kamna Arora from YSDCWedding Choreography are involved and Sidharth-Kiara’s wedding festivities. Kamna shared a selfie with Utsav and captioned her Instagram story as, “Feeling grateful’.

  • 7:23 PM IST

    Kiara Advani – Sidharth Malhotra’s Wedding: Juhi Chawla Arrives at Jaisalmer Airport
    Juhi Chawla has finally reached the wedding destination and looked elegant as she spoke to the paps. The actress said, “Many Congratulations, my best wishes and blessings…Kiara and Sidharth make a beautiful pair as couple”. In the viral clip Juhi heads towards her car on her way towards Suryagarh palace.

  • 5:57 PM IST

    Kiara Advani – Sidharth Malhotra’s Wedding: Sidharth – Kiara’s Wedding to be Attended by PVC Major Vikram Batra’s Brother
    Sidharth and Kiara grew a special bond with Kargil war legend Captain Vikram Batra’s family during the filming of Shershaah. The movie was a biopic on the life of Vikram Batra’s journey from being a student to becoming the most valiant soldier. Sidharth portrayed the late army officer in the film while Kiara played his love interest Dimple Cheema. Ever since then Vikram Batra’s brother Vishal and his parents have a special bond with the couple. Vishal will also attend the grand wedding, as reported by Bollywood Bubble.

  • 5:10 PM IST

    Kiara Advani – Sidharth Malhotra’s Wedding: Sidharth – Kiara to Shift to a Rs 70 Crore Sea-Facing Bunglow Post-Wedding
    Kiara and Sidharth are planning to shift to a sea-facing bunglow in Juhu after their wedding. The Mission Majnu actor has shortlisted a few properties in Juhu, as reported by Pinkvilla. One of the properties costs a whopping Rs 70 Crore, however, Sidharth has not yet finalized about the same, as reported by Times Now. A source, closer to the development stated that, “Sidharth will check out all the shortlisted houses again before zeroing in one. After their shaadi, the couple will move into his Pali Hill home till his dream bungalow is ready.”

  • 4:58 PM IST

    Kiara Advani – Sidharth Malhotra’s Wedding: Tight Security at Suryagarh Palace Ahead of Sidharth – Kiara Wedding
    The security at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding venue in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace has been beefed up. An eye is being kept on the vehicles passing by and the onlookers, as reported by Hindustan Times.

  • 4:45 PM IST

    Kiara Advani – Sidharth Malhotra’s Wedding: Amitabh Bchan Shares Throwback Picture From Reshma Aur Shera Shooting

    Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared throwback picture from Reshma Aur Shera shooting sitting on a camel, amid Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding at Suryagarh Palace.

  • 4:35 PM IST
    Kiara Advani – Sidharth Malhotra’s Wedding: Ashneer Grover’s Chapter on Kiara Advani From Autobiography Goes Viral Again
    Ashneer Grover had once revealed in a chapter from his autobiography on how his marriage was on the rocks once because of Kiara Advani. The chapter titled ‘How Kiara Advani Almost Got Me Divorced’ had a funny anecdote from his book ‘Doglapan’ which got his wife Madhuri upset over his liking for the actress.

Published Date: February 6, 2023 9:47 AM IST

Updated Date: February 6, 2023 9:08 PM IST

