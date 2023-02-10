Home

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Recreate Shershaah Romance in Dreamy New Video From Wedding – Watch

Kiara Advani makes a grand bridal entry as Sidharth Malhotra can't take his eyes off her. They seal their bond with a passionate kiss after the Jaimaal. A wedding video that radiates love!

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Recreate Shershaah Romance: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have dropped a video from their beautiful wedding that took place earlier this week in Rajasthan. Apart from all the glitz and glamour, the video speaks volumes of the love and bonding that the couple shares. Dressed in a pink ombre lehenga by Manish Malhotra, Kiara makes a grand bridal entry and Sidharth, looking dapper in a golden sherwani, just can’t take his eyes off her. Everything about that video screams love in the most amazing Bollywood fashion!

Sidharth and Kiara are also seen recreating their Shershaah romance in the viral video. The couple shared the viral video on social media on Friday. Sidharth and Kiara, dressed like royals, are seen beaming with joy in the adorable video. One of the highlights of the video is the beautiful ‘Raanjha’ song from their film ‘Shershaah’. Sung by B Praak, it’s a romantic number and the internet can’t keep calm seeing them recreating all that they saw on-screen. The now-married couple reminds the fans of the romance between Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema from the war biopic. Celebs and netizens poured in heartfelt comments, praising the cute clip from one of the most celebrated Bollywood weddings ever.

CHECK OUT KIARA ADVANI-SIDHARTH MALHOTRA’S VIRAL ROMANTIC VIDEO FROM THE WEDDING:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

KIARA ADVANI-SIDHARTH MALHOTRA RECREATE SHERSHAAH ROMANCE, NETIZENS GET EMOTIONAL

Kiara captioned her post as, “7.02.2023 🙏🏼❤️♾️.” Kiara opted for a subtle pastel look paired with heavy glittery glam, and intricated diamond neckpiece, with statement earrings and a maang tika. While Sidharth wore a metallic gold sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre. The ensemble featured ivory threadwork, gold zardozi, and badla work – all handcrafted with ease.

SIDHARTH MALHOTRA-KIARA ADVANI KISS EACH OTHER AT THE WEDDING

As Kiara came out of the place while her groom awaited her, both look smitten by each other in the video. The actress danced as she approached Sidharth while the latter blushed and smiled. After the jaimaal (a ritual to pronounce a couple as husband and wife), Sidharth and Kiara shared a passionate kiss as the guests and relatives showered them with rose petals. Ananya Panday commented on the video, “Toooooo sweet!!!!!!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 (sic).” Sidharth’s Thank God co-star rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Ufffffff ❤️❤️ I have tears 😍 god bless (sic).”

Sidharth was last seen in the action-thriller Mission Majnu (2023). Kiara will next feature in Ram Charan starrer pan-India (popular-across-nation) actioner RC15 (2023).

