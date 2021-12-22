Mumbai: Bollywood lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who showed their on-screen compatibility in Shershaah, are rumored to get married next year! Ever since the movie on Captain Vikram Batra was released, fans of Kiara and Sidharth couldn’t wait to see them often publicly. They have been dating since a long time now but didn’t confirm officially. In several interviews and press shows the couple gives hints. Kiara and Sidharth are spotted together at dinners and dates and recently, they were papped outside the Student of The Year actor’s Mumbai home.Also Read - Yodha: Disha Patani Joins Sidharth Malhotra For Karan Johar's First Action Franchise

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who also went for a small vacation to Maldives this year, will be confirming their relationship in 2022. A source has informed Bollywood Life, “While their relationship is still at a nascent stage for them to decide to get married, we all know what happened on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal love story. How they left us all surprised. Sidharth and Kiara may pull off a similar stunt.” Another source revealed that they may not get married this year, but the two seem ready to make things official that ‘yes, we are a couple.’ They have also already done the meeting each other’s parents bit. Also Read - Kiara Advani Buys Swanky New Audi A8L, Its Price Will Blow Your Mind!

Well, if that’s true, we are excited to see Kiara and Sidharth together making couple goals! Also Read - Karan Johar Pours His Heart Out on 20 Years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Shares Never-Seen-Before Moments From Sets

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have impressed all with their chemistry in Shershaah. Sidharth talked about Kiara’s honesty, simplicity, and confidence at work. He said that they love to enjoy their time and give importance to other things when they are not working. The actor was quoted as saying, “We were so eager to get her on board for Dimple’s role because we felt that she has a great sense of earnestness and honesty as an actor which I really admire about her. She gives a sense of purity. On the sets, too, she is instinctive; I would want to do more takes, but she would be okay with it”, Sidharth had told E-Times.