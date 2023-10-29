Home

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Walk Hand-in-Hand as They Leave For Delhi, Fans Say ‘SidKiara’s FIRST Karwa Chauth’ – Watch Viral Video

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra hold hands as they leave for Delhi to celebrate their first Karwa Chauth. The duo complemented each other in white fit - Watch viral video!

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning. The duo walked hand-in-hand as they checked in at the terminal gate. They glanced back momentarily to smile at the cameras. Kiara looked hot and happening in a white corset top with blue trousers. Sidharth complemented his wife with a white sweater and beige pants. While Kiara accessorised with a cap, Sid chose a pair of sunglasses. The couple exuded an unreal glow in the viral video. Their fans wondered if the duo was leaving for Delhi to celebrate the first Karwa Chauth in Sidharth Malhotra’s hometown.

WATCH Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kiara Advani Sidharth Malhotra’s video went viral in no time. Their fans dropped heartfelt comments for the duo. They also dropped heart-eyes and heart emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Best Jodi.” Another user wrote, “Karva Chauth celebration😍 (sic).” The third user wrote, “One of the best couples, God bless you 🙏(sic).” The fourth user wrote, “They are going to celebrate first karva chauth😍 (sic).”

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra exchanged their wedding vows in a spectacular ceremony in February in Udaipur. They eventually threw a star-studded reception in Mumbai. The duo fell in love during the filming of Shershaah.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra’s fans are eagerly anticipating the details of Yodha. He will also make his web series debut with the Indian Police Force. The series, which also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty, is directed by Rohit Shetty. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, will be seen alongside Ram Charan in Game Changer. She was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan.

