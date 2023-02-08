Home

'Mandap of Mohabbat...'! Karan Johar Says Everyone 'Felt The Energy' When Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Exchanged Their Vows. Check Out His Beautiful Post.

Karan Johar on Sid-Kiara’s wedding: Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on Tuesday in a dreamy Jaisalmer wedding. The two later took to social media to drop their fancy pictures from the ceremony as they tied the knot in the presence of their family members and friends. While the whole of Bollywood came together to wish them a lifetime of happiness, director Karan Johar’s wish stood out.

The popular filmmaker, who’s also lovingly regarded as the matchmaker in the industry, wrote a long note for Sid and Kiara in an Instagram post. Karan highlighted how he found the same qualities in both actors when he met them for the first time individually in separate timelines. KJo said he knew these two would make a whirlwind of a couple and seeing them sharing their lives together has filled his heart with love.

KARAN JOHAR SHARES INSIDE DETAILS OF SID-KIARA’S WEDDING

Karan’s beautiful post read, “I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. (sic).”

He added, “Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family… As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid…. I love you Ki…. May today be your forever…..❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ (sic).”

Karan had launched Sidharth in the film industry with his 2002 movie Student of The Year. Kiara made her debut in the year 2014 with Fugly. The two worked together in the 2021 film Shershaah and fell in love. Their wedding pictures speak volumes of the love that they share and the chemistry that everyone around them adores.

Sidharth and Kiara are expected to host a wedding reception in Delhi in a few days after which the couple will fly to Mumbai to host another party. Our heartiest congratulations to them!

