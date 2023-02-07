Home

Entertainment

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s First Pics From Wedding Are Pure Dreaminess – OFFICIAL

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s First Pics From Wedding Are Pure Dreaminess – OFFICIAL

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are officially married. The love birds have shared their first official picture as husband and wife on their Insta handles. We just can't get over how gorgeous they look. Check first pics NOW!

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s First Pics From Wedding Are Pure Dreaminess - OFFICIAL

Lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are officially husband and wife now. Yes, the couple has finally announced it on their social media handles that they are officially married. Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in a lavish Punjabi ceremony at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. The Shershaah couple exchanged wedding vows at 3 p.m. on Tuesday (February 7), followed by a reception at 8 p.m.

Sharing the wedding pictures on gram, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked dreamy together. They captioned it “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai”. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.”

You may like to read

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s First Pics From Wedding Are Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding festivities began on February 6 with mehendi and sangeet ceremony, followed by a haldi and a wedding on Tuesday. Also, the pheras took place at a spot called Bawdi, which is in the middle of the luxurious property and has an aerial view. They then exchange varmalas in the courtyard. Several A-listers of Bollywood attended the grand wedding of the celebrity couple including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, and Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani along with her husband Anand Piramal, among others.

Congratulations to this gorgeous couple!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.