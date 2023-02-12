Home

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding Reception Today: Venue Decked up With Flowers For Grand Celebration – Watch

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding Reception: Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra’s grand wedding reception festivities are in full swing. As paparazzi and entertainment portals and tabloids are looking forward to the arrival of B-town guests. Kiara and Sidharth’s reception venue has already been decorated. The power couple tied the knot at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Place on February 7, 2023. It was earlier reported that the reception being held at Mumbai’s St Regis Hotel on February 12 will also be attended by the media. Kiara and Sidharth had distributed sweets at Delhi and then Mumbai after they came back from their Jaisalmer wedding. Now, paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a video clip of the decoration on social media.

CHECK OUT THE VIRAL CLIP FROM KIARA ADVANI-SIDHARTH MALHOTRA’S RECEPTION VENUE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

KIARA ADVANI-SIDHARTH MALHOTRA’S WEDDING VENUE UNDER HIGH SECURITY ALERT

The video showcases the entry of the reception venue being decorated with flowers and SK written at the wall. Ahead of the reception Kiara and Sidharth changed their profile pictures with their wedding photos. The venue is also under tight security alert with sniffer dogs. Mukesh and Neeta Ambani are also among the guests invited at the reception, as reported by Hindustan Times. Captain Vikram Batra’s brother Vishal Batra is also expected to attend the February 12 event. Sidharth played the role of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra in his biopic Shershaah.

CHECK OUT THE VIDEO FROM KIARA-SIDHARTH RECEPTION’S SECURITY ARRANGEMENTS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kiara will next be seen in the Ram Charan starrer PAN (popular-across-nation) India actioner RC15. While Sidharth was recently seen in the spy-action-drama Mission Majnu.

