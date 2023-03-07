Home

Kiara Advani – Sidharth Malhotra’s First Holi Celebration Starts With Their Haldi Ceremony Pics – Check

On Holi 2023, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra take us to their fun-filled Haldi Ceremony. See adorable and romantic pictures here.

Holi 2023: Bollywood’s newly married couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in February 2023. This year, they will be celebrating their first Holi festival and ahead of that, both Kiara-Sidharth shared their official fun-filled Haldi pictures. The love birds are not over their beautiful wedding festivities. Kiara took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday and dropped candid pictures from their Haldi ceremony. Sidharth Malhotra married Kiara Advani in Jaisalmer. The couple tied the knot on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace. While sharing the pics, Kiara captioned, “Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours💛💜❤️💙💚”.

For the ceremony, Kiara wore an orange and golden embroidered kurti. She wore floral jwellery to complete the look. Sidharth, on the other hand, wore a yellow-orange kurta with a dash of pink. Both of them are looked at each other with love while sitting on a couch, surrounded by yellow flowers. We can also spot Sidharth’s mehendi design that has Kiara’s name written on it.

Holi will be Kiara and Sidharth’s first big festival that they’ll celebrate as Mr. and Mrs. Malhotra. It is reported that their Holi will be grand with friends and family.

A look at Kiara and Sidharth’s haldi pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Fans and friends of the couple started pouring in love in the comment section. Krushna Abhishek wrote, “Best jodi love to you guys.”

Kiara Advani was last seen in the Vicky Kaushal-led Govinda Naam Mera, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. She is working on RC 15, starring Ram Charan and Satyaprem Ki Katha. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, was last seen in Mission Majnu opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

