Sidharth-Kiara Dubai Viral Pics: Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who appeared together in the film Shershaah, have long been the subject of relationship rumours. The couple never spoke about their relationship in public, but their frequent vacations speak volumes about their romance. Kiara, who becomes a year older tomorrow, will be spending her special with rumoured BF Sidharth. The Shershaah co-stars were spotted in Dubai.Also Read - Kiara Advani Hot Looks: Shershah Actresses Bold And Sizzling Avatars That Raised Internet's Temperature - Watch Video

The couple’s pictures from Dubai have been making several rounds on the internet and their fans cannot keep calm. An Instagram user, Krishi Patel posted pictures with Sidharth and Kiara. In the pictures, the JugJugg Jeeyo actor was wearing all-black attire, pair of earrings, and her hair was worn loose. Sidharth, on the other hand, looked dapper in a denim shirt and black pants. The rumoured pair complied with the fan’s request for photos, and now the images are trending on social media. Also Read - 'JugJugg Jeeyo' Box Office Report: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's Film Sees Almost 60 % Jump On Second Saturday

Sidharth And Kiara’s Viral Pictures From Dubai:

Also Read - JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Day 5 Detailed Collection Report: Now, Rs 50 Crore is a Cakewalk For This Family Entertainer

Ananya Panday Confirmed Sid-Kiara’s Relationship?

Ananya Panday might have given a big indication regarding Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dating recently on an episode of Koffee With Karan. During the rapid-fire, KJo had asked Ananya to weigh in on the relationships of other celebrities, including Sidharth and Kiara. When Karan asked, “Kiara.” “Her raatans are very lambiyan,” Ananya quickly responded. On being instigated further, Ananya hissed and Karan completed her statement and said, “Wake up Sid.”

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra’s Upcoming Projects

JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, two of Kiara’s most recent movies, performed well at the box office. She will now appear alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera. Mission Majnu, starring Rashmika Mandanna; Thank God, starring Rakul Preet Singh; and Yodha, starring Disha Patani will all include Sidharth Malhotra.

Watch this space for more updates!