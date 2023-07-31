Home

Entertainment

Kiara Advani Stuns in Backless Monokini, Dives in Ocean With Hubby Sidharth Malhotra on Birthday- WATCH

Kiara Advani Stuns in Backless Monokini, Dives in Ocean With Hubby Sidharth Malhotra on Birthday- WATCH

Kiara Advani has finally given a glimpse of her birthday celebration with husband Sidharth Malhotra and it's all things romantic and fun.

Kiara Advani Stuns in Backless Monokini, Dives in Ocean With Hubby Sidharth Malhotra on Birthday- WATCH

Kiara Advani is celebrating her 31st birthday. The actress along with her husband Sidharth Malhotra jetted off for a vacation. Kiara shared a happy video of the duo diving into the ocean and enjoying the fun-filled moments. Sharing the post on gram, the actress captioned it ”Happy Birthdayyyy to meeeee #blessed #Grateful for every day and all the love.”

Trending Now

In the video, Kiara was seen slipping in a stylish backless black monokini with white prints. She can be seen jumping in the lake along with Sidharth Malhotra, waving and enjoying their fun time at beach. The couple donned their brightest smiles and channelised their inner water babies. The Kabir Singh actress inserted the song ‘Night Changes’ by One Direction in the video. Take a look!

Kiara Advani Celebrates Birthday With Hubby Sidharth Malhotra: Watch Video!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

As soon as the birthday girl posted video, fans couldn’t keep their calm. Hearts and emojis started flooding and the duo received immense love from their followers. One user wrote ‘My favourite couple, always natural’, another wrote, ‘Is khethe ha pyaar’, ‘You guys are amazing’. Celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, and Kanika Maan also poured in some warm wishes for Kiara Advani.

Kiara Advani married Sidharth Malhotra on February 7 this year in the presence of their close friends and family members in Rajasthan. They started dating each other during the filming of Shershah. The couple later hosted a mega star-studded reception later in Mumbai. On the professional front, Kiara Advani will starr alongside Ram Charan in the film Game Changer and Siddharth will be next seen in Yodha which is all set to release this year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES