Home

Entertainment

Kiara Advani to Perform at The First-Ever Women’s Premiere League 2023 in Mumbai

Kiara Advani to Perform at The First-Ever Women’s Premiere League 2023 in Mumbai

Kiara Advani is all geared up to set the stage on fire with her rocking performance at the first-ever Women's Premiere League 2023 in Mumbai.

Kiara Advani to Perform at The First-Ever Women's Premiere League 2023 in Mumbai

Kiara Advani to Perform at Women’s Premiere League 2023: Kiara Advani has all the reasons to smile as she is on a heart-winning spree with her charm and talent. The actor is winning accolades as she was recently awarded ‘Best Actress’ and ‘Performer of the Year’, for her films Shershaah and Jugjugg Jeeyo respectively. Kiara, who recently got married to her boyfriend and Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra can be seen cheerful in marital bliss. Now, the Govinda Naam Mera actor is all geared up for the first-ever Women’s Premiere League 2023. She will be performing at the sports event that will be held in Mumbai.

KIARA ADVANI TO PERFORM AT WOMEN’S PREMIERE LEAGUE 2023 IN MUMBAI

Kiara is prepared to set the stage on fire at the opening ceremony of the women’s cricket tournament organised by the BCCI (Board of Cricket Control in India), as reported by Pinkvilla. The actor will be grooving to peppy Bollywood tracks at the live event. Her participation in the first women’s cricket league as a performer will surely level up the audiences excitement. Kiara’s fans and followers must be looking forward to watching her burn the dance floor with her killer moves. Women’s Premiere League 2023 will kickstart from March 4, 2023 in Mumbai. The first match is between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants. WPL 2023 is the upcoming inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League, a women’s franchise Twenty20 cricket league organised by BCCI.

You may like to read

KIARA ADVANI SHARES HER EMOTIONAL WEDDING EXPERIENCE

On the personal front, the newly wed actor is often quizzed by paps and media about her grand wedding experience. While attending her first ever event post-wedding, Kiara revealed about her emotions during her wedding day. She told, “Main bahot emotional thi (I was very emotional). Lekin jaise hi darwaaze khule and I saw him, andar se (But as the doors opened and I saw him I had a feeling from within) I was like, ‘Yay, I am getting married.’ Aur wohi feeling leke mai aage chali gayi (And I just walked ahead with that same feeling). And of course, when you marry someone you love, the love of your love, you will feel that way na.”

Kiara will next be seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha and Ram Charan starrer PAN (popular-across-nation) India action-drama RC15.

For more updates on Kiara Advani and WPL 2023, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.