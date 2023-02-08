Home

Kiara Advani to Visit Sidharth Malhotra’s Delhi Residence For Griha Pravesh Rasam – Deets Inside

Sidharth Malhotra will take Kiara Advani to his Delhi residence from Jaisalmer in a private jet for Griha Pravesh rasam - report.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani finally got hitched in a royal wedding in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace on Tuesday in presence of their friends and family. As the guests have left the palace yesterday night, the new man and wife will be reportedly reaching Delhi where Sidharth’s family stays. A India Today report suggested Sidharth will take Kiara to his Delhi residence from Jaisalmer in a charter plane. They will land in Delhi at 5: 30 pm. As per the reports, their wedding reception will take place in the capital on February 9 and on February 12, Mr and Mrs Malhotra will host a star-studded reception.

Bollywood celebs Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Manish Malhotra attended Sid-Kiara’s wedding at Suryagarh Palace. A source close to the portal revealed, “Sid and Kiara will most likely host their Mumbai reception on 12th of February. Not just that, they will be inviting media to attend the reception as guests, like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh did. They really want to celebrate the joyous milestone in their life with everyone, including the media, who have supported their journey,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

For the big-fat traditional wedding, while Sidharth Malhotra opted for an ivory sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre, Kiara Advani opted for a Manish Malhotra-designed pink embellished lehenga, which featured intricate embroidery detailing of roman architecture. It was inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes. Kiara’s dazzling customized kaleeras stood out that featured umbrella-shaped dangling ornaments, stars, moon, K – S initials, butterflies and Sid’s late pet dog.

We wish Kiara and Sidharth a happy married life!

