Kiara Advani Visits Manish Malhotra For Last-Minute Fittings Ahead of Wedding With Sidharth Malhotra? Watch Video
Ahead of Kiara Advani - Sidharth Malhotra wedding, the actress visits Manish Malhotra for last-minute fittings.
Much-loved Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are reportedly ready for their wedding soon. If the reports are to be believed, Sidharth and Kiara are set to tie the knot on February 6, 2023. As of now, there is no confirmation from any of them, however, it is quite evident that the couple has already kickstarted the final round of preparations for their wedding. Kiara Advani was last night spotted at Manish Malhotra’s residence. We know it requires time to finalise the D-Day outfits, and it seems the actress must have visited the designer for the last-minute fittings.
Kiara Advani looked pretty in a printed oversized grey sweatshirt, which she paired with black track pants. The Shershaah actress wore a no-makeup makeup look and kept her hair open. She blushed a lot in front of the paps as they were asking about the wedding update.
It was reported earlier that Kiara and Sidharth will marry in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The festivities will be kickstarted with a haldi ceremony, followed by Mehendi, Sangeet, and an intimate wedding.
