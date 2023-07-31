Home

Kiara Advani’s 31st Birthday Bash is All About Comfy Pajamas, Three-Tier Cake And Pink Balloons- See Unseen PIC

Kiara Advani celebrates her 31st birthday with husband Sidharth Malhotra and her loved ones. One of her friends took to Instagram and shared a picture of Kiara celebrating her special day with beautiful cake, balloons. Here’s an inside pic of actress’s birthday celebration.

In the Instagram stories, Kiara was seen standing in front of a huge ‘birthday’ cake. The space is decorated with lovely candles, balloons with the message ‘love you’ written on them. For the midnight celebration, Kiara was all decked up in a black and white pajama set. She kept her makeup neutral and hair open. The actress can be seen with a knife in her hand and her eyes closed while making a wish right before cutting the birthday cake. On the bottom of the three-tier cake, it was written ‘Happy Birthday Ki’. The cake also showcased her shopaholic traits with the word ‘Born to shop’ written above the windows of a luxurious brand store.

She was surrounded by a few of her close friends, and it seemed like Sidharth Malhotra’s reflection in the mirror behind her.

Inside Kiara Advani’s Midnight Birthday Celebration:

Earlier on Thursday, the actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport with husband Sidharth Malhotra as they left for her birthday trip. They both held hands as they walked up to the departure gate. Sharing a selfie with Sidharth Malhotra before the take off, Kiara wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Time to (airplane emoji).” On the professional front, Kiara will be seen in Shankar’s Game Changer with Ram Charan. She also has War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the pipeline.

