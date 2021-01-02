Bollywood’s iconic diva Kiara Advani is in the Maldives with her rumored boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra for New Years’. She has been sharing her gorgeous pictures from this recent getaway in a blue ocean and lush green rainforest. Kiara’s first Instagram post of 2021 is all about herself. She is having a gaga time in the Maldives. Taking to Instagram, Kiara shared a sexy picture of herself in a red hot bikini. She wore a matching wrap-around and a bandana on the head. She captioned the post with a leaf emoji. Also Read - Ananya Panday Stuns in a Floral Bikini as She Welcomes 2021 With Ishaan Khatter in The Maldives

Take a look at Kiara’s drool-worthy pic from Maldives:

Kiara Advani gave a glimpse of her morning breakfast and it was a fully loaded tray with fresh fruits, bread, coconut water. She enjoyed her meal with an exotic view. The Kalank actor also shared boomerang videos of her cycling on the tropical island in her red bikini. Watch:

While Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Pandey, Ishaan Khattar are also in the Maldives and shared a couple of pictures relaxing on a lounger from the island.

Ever since lockdown 5.0 has opened, a slew of Bollywood celebrities have packed their bags and flew to the Maldives. The actors have been sharing continual updates from their vacation in the island country on Instagram and this has left people wondering, why is everyone heading to the Maldives? The average temperature there is between 29°C to 31°C during this period, which has made it the ideal holiday destination. Therefore, this is the perfect time to visit the island country.