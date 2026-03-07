Kiara Advani’s rumoured casting in Madhubala biopic denied; source calls viral reports ‘baseless’

Speculation around a biopic on legendary Indian cinema icon Madhubala has been circulating for months, with fans eagerly awaiting updates on the ambitious project. Recently, fresh reports surfaced claiming that actor Kiara Advani had been finalised to play the iconic star in the film, with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali reportedly backing the project as a producer.

However, these claims have now been firmly denied. According to an industry source, the reports about Kiara stepping into the role of Madhubala are inaccurate and purely speculative.

The clarification comes at a time when anticipation around a film based on the life of the timeless screen legend continues to grow among cinephiles and Bollywood enthusiasts.

Industry source denies viral casting reports

Speaking about the reports, a source from the industry dismissed the rumours outright and clarified that there is no truth to the claims currently circulating online. “There is absolutely no truth to the reports currently circulating about Kiara Advani being cast in a Madhubala biopic produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The claims are completely baseless and speculative,” the source stated.

The statement effectively shuts down speculation that had begun gaining traction on social media and entertainment platforms, where fans had already started discussing whether Kiara would be able to recreate the legendary actor’s on-screen magic. For now, the makers of the project have not made any official announcement regarding casting.

Jasmeet K Reen is reportedly attached as director

While the casting rumours have been denied, reports suggest that filmmaker Jasmeet K. Reen is expected to direct the project. If confirmed, the film would mark another significant step in her directorial journey.

Jasmeet made her directorial debut with the black comedy drama Darlings, which featured Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in key roles. The film received widespread appreciation for its storytelling and performances, making her one of the emerging filmmakers to watch out for in Bollywood. Details about the script, timeline and casting for the Madhubala biopic remain under wraps at the moment.

Kiara Advani’s recent work and upcoming projects

On the professional front, Kiara Advani was last seen in War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film marked the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3.

The film also starred Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR alongside Ashutosh Rana. Despite high expectations, War 2 received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics, many of whom criticised its writing and visual effects. The film also struggled to meet expectations at the box office.

Kiara is now preparing for her next project, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for GrownUps, which has already generated curiosity among fans.

The timeless legacy of Madhubala

Often regarded as one of the most beautiful and talented actors in the history of Indian cinema, Madhubala began her career as a child artist at the age of eight. By 1947, when she was just 14, she made her debut as a leading actor in the film Neel Kamal.

Over the years, she delivered memorable performances in several classic films, including Mr. & Mrs. ’55, Raj Hath, Kala Pani, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi and Howrah Bridge. By the mid-1950s, Madhubala had become one of the highest-paid actors in the country, with only Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand reportedly earning more than her at the time.

Her most iconic performance came in the 1960 epic Mughal-e-Azam, which remains one of the most celebrated films in Indian cinema history. Despite her immense success, Madhubala battled a congenital heart defect that forced her to reduce her workload in the later years of her career. She continued to appear in films like Jhumroo, Boy Friend and Half Ticket in the early 1960s. Her final film, Sharabi, was released in 1964. Madhubala passed away in 1969 at the age of 36, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations of filmmakers and actors.