Kiccha Sudeep's Exclusive Interview: Kiccha Sudeep is one of the best actors in the South Indian film industry, majorly active in the Kannada film industry. Vikrant Rona, which hits the screens this weekend, is his latest offering to the fans in which he is seen playing the titular character – a cop. In an exclusive chat with india.com and the entire Zee Media group, the popular pan-India star spoke about many things he likes and dislikes about the industry, his relationship with Salman Khan, the entire language row that saw him pitted against Ajay Devgn on Twitter, and how he is leading a peaceful life at this stage in his career.

Kiccha says he wakes up like any other regular man, loves to cook for his family and just gives his 100 per cent to work whenever needed. The superstar says he is not bothered about fame and success because that changes with every day but he definitely chases a peaceful heart that gives him the ultimate joy. For Kiccha, every film is his child and he would do anything in his powers to give the best of the world to that child but once the Friday is over, he moves on.

At one point, he stops answering and begins to ask instead: questions about life, how to deal with the 'jerks' in your life and living without baggage. For his fans, this is the interview that they love Kiccha for and for us, this is the most honest we have ever seen him in front of the camera.

