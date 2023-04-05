Home

Kiccha Sudeep's manager says he received a letter threatening to release the actor's private videos. The actor also speaks out on the rumours of him joining the BJP.

Kiccha Sudeep Receives Death Threats, Confirms He's Not Joining BJP But Campaigning For The Party

Bengaluru: Actor Kiccha Sudeep has allegedly received threat letters from an unknown man in Bengaluru. A police complaint was filed on Wednesday after the actor’s manager reported that he received a letter from a person threatening to release the actor’s private videos. The FIR was registered at the Puttenaalli Police Station in the city.

The news comes a day after it was reported that Kiccha, a popular pan-India star, and one of the most renowned personalities in Karnataka, is going to join the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections. However, on Wednesday, he denied the rumours and mentioned that he’s only going to campaign for the party in the state, and not entering into politics.

Speculations have been rife that the Kannada superstar is likely to join the political party in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today. Kiccha enjoys a huge fan following in the state and his entrance into politics will be a solid push to the BJP in the state.

— the story is being updated

