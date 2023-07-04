Home

Kichcha Sudeep Gets Into Problem, Producer Threatens Dharna Outside Actor’s House – Here’s Why

Producer KCN Kumar revealed that he had signed a film agreement with actor Kichcha Sudeep seven years ago, for which he had paid an advance.

After announcing Kichcha 46, actor Kichcha Sudeep finds himself caught in a controversy ignited by Kannada producer KCN Kumar. The issue came to light when KCN Kumar called for a press conference at the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce on July 5. During the press conference, KCN Kumar revealed that he had signed a film agreement with Kichcha Sudeep seven years ago, for which he had paid an advance. However, Sudeep never fulfilled his commitment to the project, causing financial losses for the producer.

According to Kumar, the Eega star was supposed to begin filming the project after completing his work on Vikrant Rona. Despite efforts to resolve the matter, including personal discussions with Sudeep and seeking assistance from various industry bodies, the issue remains unresolved.

KCN Kumar claimed that Sudeep had personally invited him to Bangkok and Hyderabad to discuss the film, and even reached out to Sudeep’s wife, Priya Sudeep, for assistance. However, all attempts to communicate with the actor were allegedly met with silence. Frustrated by the lack of response, Kumar threatened to stage a protest outside Sudeep’s residence or shooting location if the issue was not addressed.

Sudeep, through his lawyer, has responded to the allegations, demanding that KCN Kumar provide evidence of the alleged payment of Rs 5.5 crore. Meanwhile, the Kannada Film Producers’ Association has expressed its desire to resolve the matter amicably.

As the controversy surrounding the delayed film project continues, fans and industry insiders eagerly await further developments, hoping for a peaceful resolution between the two parties involved.

