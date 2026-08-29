Kichcha Sudeep praises Yash’s conviction to experiment with Toxic amid criticism and negative reviews: ‘It takes guts…’

Toxic has been receiving a mixed to largely negative response from audiences, but Kichcha Sudeep has a different take. The Kannada star has praised Yash for choosing to experiment rather than play it safe.

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Kichcha Sudeep defends Yash’s Toxic amid backlash (PC: Instagram)

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups has become one of the hottest topics of the week, although not always for the reasons the makers may have hoped. The film has received a largely negative response from sections of the audience, with social media filled with reviews, memes, and heated discussions. Amid all the criticism, however, Yash has found support from fellow Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep. Instead of focusing on whether the film worked for every viewer, Sudeep chose to highlight something he felt deserved appreciation – Yash’s decision to step away from the usual commercial formula.

Kichcha Sudeep defends Yash’s Toxic amid backlash

Kichcha Sudeep took to X to share his thoughts on Toxic and praised Yash for attempting something different after the massive success of KGF: Chapter 2. According to Sudeep, Yash could have easily chosen a safer and more predictable follow-up, but instead decided to experiment.

Sudeep said Yash had “genuinely tried something out of the box” rather than making another conventional commercial film. He also praised the actor for having the conviction to take such a creative risk. Sharing his message on X, Kichcha Sudeep. “Just want to say this, @TheNameIsYash — you’ve genuinely tried something out of the box rather than taking the predictable route of making another regular, expected, formulaic follow-up to your previous commercial blockbuster. It takes a different mindset, conviction, and most importantly, the guts to attempt something like this.”

Just want to say this, @TheNameIsYash — you’ve genuinely tried something out of the box rather than taking the predictable route of making another regular, expected, formulaic follow-up to your previous commercial blockbuster. It takes a different mindset, conviction, and most… — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) August 28, 2026

Calling Toxic an “unusual and commendable attempt”, Sudeep added that some portions of the film were intriguing enough to encourage debate and discussion. He further wrote, “#Toxic is an unusual and commendable attempt. There are several portions that are genuinely intriguing and open to great debate, discussion, and learning. Kudos to you for daring to experiment and step away from the conventional.”

His comments have arrived at a time when the film is facing considerable criticism online. For Sudeep, though, the fact that Yash was willing to move away from the familiar template is worth recognising.

Toxic receives mixed reactions from audiences

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups arrived in theatres with huge expectations, particularly because of Yash’s popularity following the KGF franchise. However, audience reactions have been divided, with a significant section criticising the film on social media.

Critics and disappointed fans felt the storytelling and screenplay were weak, slow, and confusing. The film’s mature themes, excessive violence, portrayal of female characters, and unconventional narrative have further divided audiences.

At the same time, Toxic has continued to attract attention at the box office. This has created an interesting contrast, while the film is facing criticism from viewers; it is still managing to bring audiences to theatres.

About Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups marks Yash’s first theatrical release after KGF: Chapter 2. The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. It presents Yash in a different setting, with the story revolving around a gangster’s rise and fall in Goa during the Portuguese colonial period. Toxic was released worldwide on August 26, 2026.