Bengaluru: The release date for Kichcha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona has been announced. The movie will be released in theatres in 3D format on August 19. It will be released in 14 languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep took to social media sharing his excitement for the movie. He also shared a poster and wrote, "After enjoying the process of preparations and it's making,,, its now time for a new excitement. We the team of #VikrantRona is all excited and happy to mark August 19th 2021 for its theatrical release."

The teasers and first look posters of the movie which were released earlier presented Sudeep armed with a whip and a revolver and looked as if he was playing the role of a hunter. The shooting for the movie began in March 2020 but was later halted due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. Vikrant Rona’s shooting resumed later in July 2020 in Hyderabad.

Vikrant Rona also stars Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in pivotal roles.