Kiku Sharda reveals The Kapil Sharma Show’s comedy secret: ‘70% scripted and 30%…’

Is The Great Indian Kapil Show completely scripted? Kiku Sharda has finally answered the question, explaining how the team balances written material with spontaneous comedy to keep every episode fresh.

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Kiku Sharda at Prakhar Gupta's podcast (PC: YouTube)

For years, viewers have debated one question whenever they watch The Kapil Sharma Show or its Netflix version, The Great Indian Kapil Show — how much of the comedy is planned and how much happens naturally? Now, comedian Kiku Sharda, who has been a key member of the team for more than a decade, has finally addressed the curiosity. In a recent podcast conversation, he explained that while the show follows a script, there is still plenty of room for improvisation once the cameras start rolling. He gave a rare glimpse about the popular show and explains why every episode feels different, even when there is a planned structure.

Kiku Sharda explains about The Kapil Sharma Show’s 70-30 split

In a recent podcast with Prakhar Gupta, Kiku Sharda spoke about the creative process of The Kapil Sharma Show. He said that roughly 70% of every episode is scripted. The team prepares jokes, characters, and the overall flow before filming begins, giving everyone a clear direction for the shoot.

However, he stressed that the remaining 30% is completely spontaneous. According to Kiku, conversations with celebrity guests rarely go exactly as expected. A guest may respond in an unexpected way, make a funny remark, or steer the discussion in a different direction. When that happens, the comedians improvise and create new jokes on the spot.

He revealed, “Broadly speaking, there is a script and we do follow it. But only up to a point. Sometimes it’s impossible to stick to it because a celebrity takes the conversation in a completely new direction. Sometimes a different thought strikes you in the moment, and you improvise. I’d say it’s roughly a 70-30 split. Around 70% follows the script, while 30% is completely spontaneous.”

He added that this mix of preparation and natural interaction helps keep the comedy fresh rather than making it feel rehearsed. The cast also relies on years of working together, allowing them to react quickly and build on each other’s jokes during filming.

We don’t want guests to know the punchlines: Kiku Sharda

One of the more interesting details shared by Kiku was that celebrity guests are not told every joke or punchline in advance. He also mentioned that some guests, including Salman Khan, are especially difficult to predict because they often respond in completely unexpected ways. He explained, “Very frankly, we want genuine reactions. We don’t want the guests to know the punchlines, the jokes or the characters in advance. We want them to experience those characters for the first time on stage, because that’s when we get the most authentic reactions. So, now everyone simply goes with the flow.”

The production team deliberately keeps certain moments a surprise, so the guests’ reactions remain genuine. Instead of rehearsing every exchange, they allow celebrities to respond naturally, creating moments that often become audience favourites.

Kiku Sharda was last seen as a guest panelist on India’s Got Latent Season 2 episode 2 along with Chandan Prabhakar and Haarsh Limbachiyaa and The Great Indian Kapil Show.