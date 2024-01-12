Home

Killer Soup Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Manoj Bajpayee – Konkana Sen Sharma’s Performance, Call It a ‘Chaotic Rollercoaster’ – Check Reactions

Manoj Bajpayee and Konkana Sen Sharma much anticipated series Killer Soup has been released on OTT platform Netflix. Take a look at Twitter reactions here.

Killer Soup Twitter Reactions

Finally the much-awaited dark comedy thriller series on Netflix ‘Killer Soup’ has been released. The show features two of the most acclaimed and interesting actors in Bollywood – Manoj Bajpayee and Konkana Sen Sharma. Helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, each second of the series is extremely intriguing and keeps the audience hooked till the last. In the series, Konkana plays the role of Swathi Shetty, who is an aspiring cook and wishes for the entire world to enjoy her soup. On the other hand, Manoj steps into the shoes of Swathi’s lover Umesh. However, with one single mishap, there is an entire chain of reactions and frantic cover-ups which take place making it hard for Swathi and her partner to survive.

Since the series was released on January 11, 2024, several netizens binge-watched the entire series and started to pour in their reviews on micro-blogging site X (formerly known as Twitter). While one fan called the series a “chaotic rollercoaster blending Macbeth vibes, crime, and dark humour.” Another said, “visually eclectic series.”

A fan in his review stated that Killer Soup features Konkana is “one of the best actors in India”. Also, the fan praised Manoj Bajpayee for his acting in the series and said that he was “already the Master of the art.”

Take a look at the Twitter Reviews here:

Killer Soup: A chaotic rollercoaster blending Macbeth vibes, crime, and dark humor. #KonkonaSenSharma and #ManojBajpayee shine in a visually eclectic series.

Clever details and feminist undertones add depth.

A wild ride of emotions and reflections! #KillerSoup #Review — Cinephile Review (@WandererUser) January 11, 2024

@BajpayeeManoj is back to rule our hearts ❤️#KillerSoup is now streaming on Netflix ✨ pic.twitter.com/IWamvHzvLS — Aminul Hoque (@RoccoAminul) January 11, 2024

@NetflixIndia @BajpayeeManoj sir now you are haunting me everywhere & I am suspicious about everyone around me. Prabhakar/Umesh… what cult you’ve been a part of & on your gigantic shoulders. @konkonas Swathi, can I propose you?. I’ll cook payasoup for you with love💕#killersoup — Tejjas Kumarr (@gujjusardar) January 11, 2024

Here we Go … Soup is On The Table 🍲#KillerSoup – S1 (8 Episodes) Black Comedy Crime Mystery Thriller Drama Series Now Streaming On @NetflixIndia In #Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & English Languages.@BajpayeeManoj @konkonas #KillerSoupOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/NWoYuj6b5h — Abhi (@cinema_abhi) January 11, 2024

Apart from Manojy Bajpayee and Konkana Sensharma, the series Killer Soup also features, Sayaji Shinde, Lal, Anbuthasan, Anula Navlekar and Kani Kusruti in pivotal roles. The series is produced by Chetana Kowshik and Honey Trehan and directed by Abhishek Chaubey.

