Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West are getting divorced and fans are already aware of the same. However, in the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim talked about the married life issues for the first time and got emotional on camera.

During this Thursday's episode, Kim talked about the state of her marriage to sisters Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie Jenner in a flashback scene. With a teary-eyed, she said, "I think he deserves someone who can go support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can't do that! He should have a wife who supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can't." Kim further added that this all seems like a failure to her and said "I can't even think about that" – which was a reference to her divorce from Kanye West. In another scene, when Kim was asked how she and Kanye are doing, she replied, "There's no fighting."Now it's all calm so I just roll with it, you know?"

In the episode, Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian talked about the constraints of an unhappy married life that Kim is facing and said, "Kim has been struggling privately behind [the] camera about her relationship, and it's tough because Kim is clearly redirecting so much of her frustration and sadness and anger and sometimes you just take things out on something that has nothing to do with what you're going through."

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in January this year after seven years of their marriage. West and Kardashian got married on May 24, 2014, during a private ceremony at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. With a divorce from Kanye West, this will be Kim Kardashian’s third divorce. She was previously married to songwriter Damon Thomas and NBA player Kris Humphries.