Kim Kardashian hospitalised with esophagitis, recalls late father Robert Kardashian’s cancer battle

Kim Kardashian reveals health scare in The Kardashians trailer, says ‘I have something called esophagitis’. Watch the video.

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Kim Kardashian hospitalised (PC-YouTube)

Kim Kardashian has opened up about a recent health scare that brought back painful memories of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr. In the trailer for the upcoming season of The Kardashians, the reality star revealed that she was hospitalised after being diagnosed with esophagitis, an inflammation of the oesophagus. Robert Kardashian Sr. died from oesophageal cancer in 2003 at the age of 59. The diagnosis therefore had a deeply emotional impact on Kim and her family.

Kim Kardashian reveals she was hospitalised

In the trailer, Kim is seen lying in a hospital bed wearing a gown. She tells the cameras, “I have something called esophagitis.” A producer then asks her about the connection to her father, saying, “Didn’t your father… isn’t it what he died of?”

The question visibly affects the Kardashian family. Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, becomes emotional and says, “It makes me want to cry.” The trailer does not reveal what led to Kim’s hospitalisation or provide details about the treatment she received. In another part of the trailer, Kim is seen crying.

Kim’s connection to the Robert G. Kardashian Center

Robert Kardashian Sr. was diagnosed with esophageal cancer only weeks before his death in September 2003. In the years since his death, Kim and her family have spoken about his illness and their efforts to raise awareness about esophageal health.

In 2019, Kim, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family helped inaugurate the UCLA Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health in Los Angeles.

Speaking about the centre at its fifth anniversary in 2024, Kim said, “I have friends that I have referred to the Robert G. Kardashian Center, and it has saved their lives,”

Kim also revisited her father’s illness during a 2025 episode of The Kardashians. Talking about the medical advances and treatment available today, she said:

“We weren’t able to save his life with this new technology and with access to these doctors, but now we can help save other people’s lives.”

What is esophagitis?

Esophagitis refers to inflammation or irritation of the esophagus, the tube that connects the throat to the stomach. It can have several causes, including acid reflux, infections, allergies and certain medications. Common symptoms can include difficulty or pain while swallowing, chest pain and heartburn.



Long-term inflammation can sometimes lead to Barrett’s esophagus, a condition in which the lining of the esophagus changes, and which is associated with an increased risk of esophageal cancer. However, most people with esophagitis do not develop cancer.

Who was Robert Kardashian Sr.?

Robert Kardashian Sr. was a prominent American attorney, best known for being part of O.J. Simpson’s legal team during his 1995 criminal trial. He died in September 2003 at the age of 59 after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer. He was the father of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian.