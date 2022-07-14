Kim Kardashian seems to be having the time of her life during her holiday in the Turks and Caicos. The 41-year-old reality TV star and businesswoman had her hands full as she posed with all her 4 kids– daughters- North & Chicago and sons-Saint & Psalm on the beach. The makeup mogul even got a special piggyback ride from her eldest daughter North while getting playful on the beach. Kim raised oomph in a black bandeau bikini top that she paired with matching black brief. All her kids twined with their mommy in black swim wears. In one of the photo, Kim and her eldest daughter North were seen goofing around on the beach. Kim raised her hand and gave a peace sign as she playfully climbed the back of her 9-year-old. Also Read - Kanye West Launches Yeezy Sulfur Shoes, Twitter Users Roast Them With Hilarious Memes

Kim shared a string of pictures with her kids on Instagram, she simply captioned them as 'LIFE', the post gave a small insight into the Hollywood star's playful time with her children as they frolicked in the sand and sea.

Check out Kim Kardashian's post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)



Kim’s adorable family post comes days after she posted a string of loved-up photos with her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Pete Davidson has built strong relationships with Kardashian’s four children with her ex Kanye West. A source told Entertainment Tonight. “Pete and Kim are so in love,” the source said. “Kim is light and happy with Pete, and it shows in so many ways, including being a mom, with her work, in her friendships, and more.”