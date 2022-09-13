All that glitters is Kim Kardashian at Beyoncé’s star-studded 41st birthday party. The reality TV star was all dressed in an eye-catching Balenciaga red-and-black striped catsuit for Bey’s roller disco-themed bash which was attended by who’s-who of Hollywood celebs including Adele and Megan Fox.

Kim attended the bash with sister Khloe Kardashian, she shared a series of snaps for her Instagram followers posing alongside other ladies.Also Read - Kim Kardashian In A Skimpy Black Bikini Shares Adorable Beach PICS With All Her Four Kids, Gets Piggyback Ride From Daughter North

Besides Kim’s outfit it was her caption that drew maximum attention, she wrote: ‘All the Single Ladies,’ referencing not only their respective relationship statuses, but Beyoncé’s 2008 monster hit single.

For the star-studded bash Kim opted for a skintight, red-and-black heeled catsuit and a pair of Yeezy shades. The catsuit covered the Hulu star’s whole body and it was even connected to her high heels. Part of her outfit included large dark sunglasses and a black micro purse. Kim’s sister Khloé was decked up in a two-piece Couture set from Athens-based designer Celia Kritharioti.

Beyoncé hosted her bash at Bel Air mansion days after the singer turned 41 on September 4.

Besides Kim, Megan Fox, Drake, Adele, Bella Hadid and Kris Jenner were among the A-list attendees also celebrating in Bel Air on Saturday night, and while Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West was not in attendance, Khloé’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson was.