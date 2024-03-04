Home

Kim Seok-Jin Shares Countdown Of His Discharge Date From South Korean Military, BTS Army ‘Desperately’ Waits For Jin’s Comeback

BTS eldest singer, Kim Seok-jin popularly known Jin recently shared the exciting news of him returning from the South Korean Military. It is expected Jin will return by June 2024. Read along.

South Korea: BTS lead singer Kim Seok-jin popularly known as Jin recently shared a piece of exciting news with the BTS Army informing that he would be soon discharged from his compulsory military period. For the unversed, under South Korean law, all men are required from the age of 18 to 35 to serve at least 18 to 21 months in the military. It is important to note that members of the popular BTS band have enrolled themselves under the mandatory directions given by the South Korean Military. Jin who is the eldest member of the BTS, had recently announced his countdown ahead of getting discharged from the military service. Read along.

Kim Seok-jin Shares Exciting News with BTS Army, Writes ‘D-100’

For the unversed, Kim Seok-jin joined the South Korean Military. In December 2022, Jin enrolled in mandatory service, and since then the BTS Army has awaited the see the new pics of the artists on the internet. As soon as the news broke about Jin looking forward to getting discharged from the military since then the Army has been desperately waiting for an update on Kim Seok-jin.

Kim Seok-jin Shares New Update

On Monday, BTS lead singer Kim Seok-jin recently wrote, “D-100” on Weverse. In a news article published by The Hindustantimes, claimed that Jin would be discharged by June 10 or 15. The BTS army couldn’t resist the exciting news of Jin’s comeback.

Take a look at Kim Seok-Jin’s X/Tweet:

BTS Army Patiently Waits For Kimm Seok-jin To Get Discharged

As soon as the news broke about Jin’s Weverse post, The BTS army stormed onto X/Twitter and shared their emotions. An X user wrote, “Can’t wait for ur dad jokes lmao (sic).” The second user, “AND WE SMILE (sic).” The third user wrote, “he can’t wait to meet us (crying emoji) (sic).” Another comment read, “Just a little more patience jinie (sic).” Another user expressed, “Patiently waiting for Seokjin, D-100 UNTIL JIN RETURNS (sic).” The sixth comment read, “100 MORE DAYS TILL SEOKJINNIE IS BACK AHHHH (sic).” The last read, “MY LOVE, MY MOON WILL BE BACK IN 100 DAYS!! D-100 UNTIL JIN RETURNS (sic).”

Other BTS Singers To Return On This Date

Apart from Kim Seokjin’s return by June 2024, J-Hope is expected to return in September 2024. Other BTS member Suga who was enlisted in September 2023, is expected to return in March 2025. RM enlisted on December 11, 2023, he is expected to return in June 2025. Jimin enlisted in December 2023, and he is expected to return in June 2025. Jungkook: is also expected to return in June 2025. BTS vocalist, V who was enlisted in December 2023, is expected to return in June 2025

What are your thoughts on BTS lead singer Kim Seokjin returning from his mandatory military service? Who is your favourite BTS singer that you look forward to?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.