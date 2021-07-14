Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kim Sharma and tennis star Leander Paes are making headlines as the two were seen being cozy to each other in a viral photo. Social media and their fans have been asking only one thing that ‘Are they dating?’ and even we have this question! A photo has been shared by a restaurant in Goa where Kim Sharma and Leander Paes stand close to each other and the tennis star’s hand is on the actor’s waist. This is not the first time Leander and Kim have been spending time together. They are spotted frequently at pilates studio and even enjoy walks in the Bandra, Mumbai.Also Read - Leander Paes Ready With His 'New Version' But Concerned About Tokyo Olympics Future

A restaurant-bar in Goa outed Leander and Kim as dating. Pictures shared by Pousada By The Beach showed the tennis champion and actor enjoying a meal together. Another picture, also shared by the restaurant on its Instagram account, showed the two. The post was captioned, “Biscuit & Chai hosting Leander Paes and Kim Sharma at Pousada by the Beach.” Also Read - Happy Birthday, Leander Paes: 10 Interesting Facts You Should Know About The Legend

Take a look at the photos of Kim Sharma and Leander Paes from Goa:

Kim Sharma was earlier dating Harshvardhan Rane, who talked about their breakup. He had said that he had a good time and prefers to be single. The ex-couple never officially spoke about their breakup but their publicist had confirmed the reports of breakup last year. “Yes, Kim and Harshvardhan are not together anymore,” they had said. Harshvardhan, too, had shared a cryptic message on social media and deleted all their pictures together. “K, Thank you gentle soul! It was amazing, and much more. God bless you, and God bless me too. Bye. H,” he had written.