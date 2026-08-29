Queen of Tears star Kim Soo-hyun set to make his first official appearance in South Korea since Kim Sae-ron controversy

Kim Soo-hyun is preparing to return to the South Korean public stage after more than a year. The Queen of Tears star will appear at a music awards ceremony in September 2026.

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Actor Kim Soo-hyun resumes official public appearances (PC: Instagram)

Popular South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun is slowly stepping back into the spotlight after keeping a relatively low profile in South Korea for more than a year. The actor, who was at the centre of a major controversy involving late actress Kim Sae-ron in 2025, is now set to make his first official public appearance in the country since the allegations surfaced. His upcoming appearance is already attracting considerable attention, particularly because it comes after months of limited activities and legal developments surrounding the case. While he has recently started appearing at events outside South Korea, his return to a domestic stage marks a different moment for the actor.

Kim Soo-hyun to appear at The Fact Music Awards 2026

Kim Soo-hyun is set to attend The Fact Music Awards 2026 in Busan on September 19, 2026. According to the awards organising committee, the actor will appear at the event as an award presenter. The ceremony will take place at Busan Asiad Main Stadium. The organizing committee for 2026 The Fact Music Awards (TMA) announced, “Kim Soo Hyun will attend the 2026 The Fact Music Awards, which will be held at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium on September 19, as a presenter.”

This will be Kim’s first official public appearance in South Korea since his press conference in March 2025, when he addressed the controversy surrounding his past relationship with Kim Sae-ron.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS (@thefact_tma)

The appearance comes roughly a year and a half after the actor stepped back from domestic public activities. His presence at a major entertainment event is therefore expected to draw considerable attention from both fans and the South Korean media.

Kim Sae-ron controversy: What happened between Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron?

The controversy began in March 2025, following allegations about Kim Soo-hyun’s past relationship with Kim Sae-ron, who died in February 2025 at the age of 24. A YouTube channel made claims about the timeline of their alleged relationship, including allegations that it began when Kim Sae-ron was a minor.

Kim later acknowledged that he had dated the actress but strongly denied that their relationship began when she was underage. His agency also maintained that the relationship took place after Kim Sae-ron had become an adult. Kim also filed defamation complaints against the YouTuber and members of Kim Sae-ron’s family over the allegations.

Recently, the South Korean Police dropped an underage dating charge raised against the actor by Kim Sae-ron’s family, citing a lack of evidence. As per the recent reports, Kim Soo-hyun has officially been legally cleared of underage dating allegations, winning major court victories that have paved the way for his return to public activities. The development came as Kim gradually began resuming professional activities.

Kim Soo-hyun begins returning to public life

The false allegations completely froze Kim Soo-hyun’s career, resulting in a 16-month domestic hiatus and the indefinite production halt of his highly anticipated $40 million Disney+ Korean drama, Knock-Off. Major brands like Prada and Jeju Air immediately stopped working with him, sparking massive multi-million dollar legal battles over endorsement contracts.

However, following his total legal clearance, Kim Soo-hyun has recently started appearing at overseas events. His upcoming appearance in Busan will now mark the next major step in that return. The actor is also scheduled to meet fans in the Philippines in October 2026.

Kim Soo-hyun remains one of South Korea’s biggest Hallyu stars, having led popular dramas including My Love From the Star, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, and Queen of Tears. His return to a South Korean entertainment event is therefore likely to be closely watched, with fans keen to see the actor back on a South Korean stage.