BTS’ V And BLACKPINK’s Jennie Part Ways Ahead of Military Enlistment, Check ARMY’s Reactions

BTS Army Reacts After Report of V aka Kim Taehyung And BLACKPINK's Jennie's Breakup Goes Viral - Check Comments

The recent news of the alleged breakup between K-pop band BTS’s V, also known as Kim Taehyung, and BLACKPINK’s Jennie has sent shockwaves through the fandom. Reports surfaced claiming that the two K-pop superstars decided to part ways, especially as V prepares to fulfil his mandatory military service. While their agencies, Big Hit Music and YG Entertainment, have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, fans have been buzzing with speculations ever since the duo was spotted together multiple times. It all started in September 2022 when a candid photo of V and Jennie surfaced, capturing them in a car on Jeju Island. Their subsequent parallel travels to New York, accompanied by similar location posts on social media, only fueled the flames of speculation surrounding their relationship. The undeniable chemistry and shared moments between the two added fuel to the fire, capturing the attention of ARMY worldwide.

According to a report, the impending military enlistment of V is expected to be one of the reasons behind breaking up the relationship as V is set to begin with his military service on December 11, 2023.

As soon as the news broke, there was a mix of surprise, support, and respect for V’s personal choices. While some fans expressed sadness at the news, others rallied behind V with messages of encouragement and unwavering support.

#BTSV and #BLACKPINK #JENNIE reportedly ended their relationship after nearly a year ahead of V’s enlistment

However, there has been no official statement from either side. Additionally, both sides have not provided any official comments regarding their dating report initially. pic.twitter.com/Y9cGTrQVT6 — K Verse Life (@KVerselife) December 6, 2023

K-MEDIA: BTS V and BLACKPINK Jennie reportedly ended their relationship after nearly a year ahead of V’s enlistment. ME RN : HOW CAN YOU BREAK UP WITH SOMEONE YOU HAVEN’T EVEN HAD A RELATIONSHIP WITH? BUT OKAY….. pic.twitter.com/NK5zb8EQLt — Elsa (@Vkookdaughter95) December 6, 2023

I had to make it because BTS’ V/Blackpink’s Jennie breakup controversy is too funny 😭😭 https://t.co/nxEj9zqSAf pic.twitter.com/dFKwa2knYC — 💜 No Frost Flop Era TIME!! | ARMY Cyndomie (@Cyn_FireMint) December 6, 2023

