King of Kotha Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Dulquer Salmaan to Beat KGF 2 in Kerala, Double-Digit Opening Confirmed – Check Detailed Report

King of Kotha is looking at making a double-digit opening in India. The Dulquer Salmaan starrer can also emerge as the biggest opener at the Kerala Box Office after KGF 2.

Dulquer Salmaan to set a new Box Office record with King of Kotha

King of Kotha at Kerala Box Office: Dulquer Salmaan has returned to Malayalam cinema with his anticipated film ‘King of Kotha’. The actor plays the role of a gangster in the film which has been marketed well and is riding high on the actor’s goodwill among the audience. King of Kotha is expected to record the biggest opening at the Kerala Box Office. This is also likely to be Dulquer’s biggest opener ever at the Indian Box Office.

The trade buzz around the film is strong and it is expected to collect a double-digit number on its first day. Helmed by debutant director Abhilash Joshiy, it is likely to record in the range of Rs 10-12 crore in Kerala alone with the overall domestic gross around Rs 17-20 crore. With this kind of business, Dulquer’s film will surpass the opening day record of KGF 2 in Kerala. The Yash starrer stands as the biggest opener at the Malayalam Box Office so far with an opening collection of Rs 7.25 crore nett. However, King of Kotha is expected to surpass that with a good margin.

Check The List of the Top 5 Biggest Openers at the Kerala Box Office:

KGF 2: Rs 7.25 crore Odiyan: Rs 7.10 crore Beast: Rs 6.60 crore Marakkar: Rs 6.30 crore Lucifer: Rs 6.20 crore

While the film has received average reviews, Dulquer is riding heavily on his newly built popularity after the super success of his previous film ‘Sita Ramam‘ at the worldwide Box Office. The actor will be looking at beating the lifetime gross of Sita Ramam worldwide. While it is too early to say if King of Kotha be able to emerge as the highest-grossing film for the actor worldwide, the film can definitely become the second highest-grossing by surpassing Mahanati. The national award-winning film, which also starred Keerthy Suresh, grossed Rs 84 crore worldwide and it is likely that King of Kotha will beat that figure in a few days.

Check The List of Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films of Dulquer Salmaan at Worldwide Box Office:

Sita Ramam: Rs 96 crore Mahanati: Rs 84 crore Kurup: Rs 81 crore Ok Kanmani: Rs 46.5 crore Bangalore Days: Rs 46 crore

It will be interesting to see if this film writes history for Dulquer at the Box Office and can emerge as his first-ever Rs 100 crore grosser worldwide. Too much to expect and too early to say anything! Watch his space for all the latest Box Office updates on King of Kotha.

