King Of Kotha Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Dulquer Salmaan's Actioner to Witness Decent Growth on Saturday – Check Detailed Report

King Of Kotha Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Dulquer Salmaan’s Actioner to Witness Decent Growth on Saturday – Check Detailed Report

King Of Kotha BOC Day 3 (Early Estimates): Dulquer Salmaan's films is expected to see decent growth on Saturday. - Check Detailed Report

King Of Kotha Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Dulquer Salmaan's Actioner to Witness Decent Growth on Saturday - Check Detailed Report

King Of Kotha Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Dulquer Salmaan is up for some raw action in both theatrical and OTT releases. Apart from playing a tough cop in Raj and DK’s Guns And Gulaabs, the actor has surprised his fans with his performance in the Malayalam gangster flick King of Kotha. Dulquer’s fans are praising his versatility and acting prowess. The film has been highly anticipated as it has been produced by the actor himself who plays the titular role. It is considered one of the most intense characters in his filmography after R Balki’s psychological thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist.

KING OF KOTHA TO EXPECTED TO SEE DECENT GROWTH ON SATURDAY

King of Kotha garnered Rs 6.60 Crore on its opening day. While its second day collection saw a huge drop as the action-thriller stood at Rs 2.00 Crore. However, on Saturday which happens to be the third day of its release, King of Kotha is expected to earn Rs 2.16 Crore, as estimated by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. The movie’s nationwide collection might help it to earn beyond Rs 10 Crore as predicted by Sacnilk. Hanu Raghavapudi’s Telugu epic romance is considered the biggest hit in Dulquer’s career. It grossed Rs 96 Crore at the box office worldwide. With the actor once again attempting a different genre, fans ear eager if he will be able to shatter Sita-Ramam‘s global box office record.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OF KING OF KOTHA (Sacnilk):

Friday: Rs 6.60 Crore

Saturday: Rs 2.00 Crore (rough data)

Friday: Rs 2.16 Crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 10.76 Crore

DULQUER SALMAAN OVERWHELMED BY AUDIENCES’ RESPONSE TO KING OF KOTHA

Dulquer recently dedicated a heartfelt note to the audiences for their loving response to King of Kotha. He captioned his post as, “LOVE! I have always received more love than I could ever dream of. Every single member of the audience is the reason for my being here. And I give it my all every time because of that love. Even when I stumble you all lift me up. It humbles me and encourages all of us to keep trying harder. Your calls and messages have put me over the moon. I am humbled that our film is receiving so much love from the audience. Every day on a set and every film is a learning experience! A big hug to each one of you who are giving our film an opportunity to entertain you, we are glad to be a part of your Onam. We thank our audiences from the bottom of our hearts.”

King of Kotha also stars Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh and Aishwarya Lekshmi in crucial roles.

