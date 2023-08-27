Home

King of Kotha Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Estimates): Dulquer Salmaan's action-saga is expected to get lukewarm response on Sunday as well. - Check Report

King of Kotha Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Estimates): Dulquer Salmaan is experimenting with diverse genres and characters in his filmography. The actor who was hailed for his performances in Sita Ramam and Chup: Revenge of the Artist, is once again showcasing his acting prowess with his recent releases. While fans are hailing his portrayal of the righteous cop in Raj and DK’s Guns And Gulaabs, his titular role in King of Kotha is also being praised by cinephiles. The King of Kotha actor has a massive fan base who can’t stop raving about his style, swag, charm and artistry. However, his recent release witnessed lukewarm response on Friday and Saturday after earning below expectations on its opening day i.e., August 24, 2023.

DULQUER SALMAAN’S ACTION-THRILLER GETS LUKEWARM BOX OFFICE RESPONSE IN FIRST WEEK

King of Kotha collected Rs 6.85 Crore on Thursday. The film saw a huge drop on Friday which stood at Rs 2.6 Crore. The film witnessed a further dip on Saturday as it earned merely Rs 2.2 Crore. However, the gangster action-thriller is expected to garner Rs 2.90 Crore on Sunday, as estimated by the entertainment portal Sacnilk. The budget of the film is estimated to be in between Rs 50-60 Crores as claimed by Mint. The Malayam actioner has been dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada as well. But the poor response at the box office and the dominance of Gadar 2, OMG 2, Dream Girl 2 and Jailer seems to have affected King of Kotha collection figures.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OF KING OF KOTHA (Sacnilk):

Thursday: Rs 6.85 Crore

Friday: Rs 2.60 Crore

Saturday: Rs 2.20 Crore (rough data)

Sunday: Rs 2.09 Crore (early estimates)

King of Kotha also stars Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh and Aishwarya Lekshmi in crucial roles.

