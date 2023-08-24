King of Kotha HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Home

King of Kotha Leaked Online For Free Download: Dulquer Salmaan’s most-awaited action-thriller has been leaked online for free in HD quality on day one of the film release.

King of Kotha Leaked Online For Free Download: King of Kotha movie featuring superstar Dulqueer Salmaan has been released today, August 24, Thursday. Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, King of Kotha has been receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences. The film also features Mammooty Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi. Dulqueer’s fans watched the first day-first show and celebrated the film on a grand scale as they loved the actor’s gangster avatar.

However, there is bad news for the makers as King of Kotha has been leaked online in HD download on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz. King of Kotha‘s leak on day one will definitely kill the box office business.

King of Kotha is about a gangster Kannan who rules the crime-infested town of Kotha. After getting humiliated by Kannan and his men, cop Shahul Haasan tactfully plots the return of former gangster named Kotha Rajendran alias “Raju” (Dulquer Salmaan), thus leading to a transformative turn of events.

King of Kotha has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has been leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Carry on Jatta 3, Barbie, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

